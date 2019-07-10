Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Tuesday the United States is moving ahead with plans to build an international military coalition to protect waters around Iran and Yemen, AP reports.

Driving the news: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the plan to deter threats from Iran last month, after the U.S. came to the brink of launching military action against Tehran over the downing an American drone. The U.S. blames Iran for attacks on 2 tankers in the Gulf in June, an issue Dunford plans to address with U.S. allies.