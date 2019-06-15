Israel blames Iran's Revolutionary Guards for oil tanker attacks

Israeli officials told me that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is responsible for the attack against the two oil tankers in the Gulf earlier this week. Israeli officials intimately involved in policy on Iran claimed the IRGC used naval mines and a torpedo to attack the tankers.

Why it matters: Israel is the third country with advanced intelligence gathering capability on Iran to publicly point a finger at the IRGC for the attacks. In the last few days both President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed the Iranians for the attack. Yesterday, the British Foreign Office announced there is high probability the IRGC is behind the attacks.