Russian troops seized control of a hospital in the city of Mariupol and are holding about 500 people hostage, according to regional leader Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Driving the news: Mariupol has been under siege by Russian forces for nearly a week, sustaining devastating shelling that has destroyed a children's hospital as well as a local mosque.

The big picture: Kyrylenko said on Telegram that the troops drove 400 people into the hospital. One hundred doctors and patients are also inside he said, adding that no one is allowed to leave.

He alleged that the hostages were being used as human shields.

What they're saying: "It’s impossible to leave the hospital, they are shooting hard," Kyrylenko said.

He urged the world to respond to these “gross violations of the norms and customs of war, these egregious crimes against humanity," AP writes.

Flashback: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky previously called the Russian military's bombing of a children's hospital and maternity ward in the city a "war crime" and "proof that the genocide of Ukrainians is taking place."

