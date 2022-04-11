Elon Musk "has decided not to join" Twitter's board of directors, the social media company's CEO Parag Agrawal said late Sunday — days after it was announced that he would.

Driving the news: Agrawal said in a memo shared to Twitter that Musk's appointment to the board was to become officially effective on Saturday. "Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best," he added.

The tweet by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announcing that Elon Musk wouldn't be joining its board of directors after all.

Our thought bubble: Musk is still Twitter's largest shareholder. Had he taken a board seat he would have been limited in how much of the company's shares he could own. This could be a prelude to him walking away, the start of a hostile takeover, or anything in between.

Representatives for Musk could not immediately be reached for comment.

Flashback: Agrawal said last week that he was "excited" that Musk would join Twitter's board, after the Tesla CEO purchased a 9.2% stake in the company and became its largest shareholder.

Between the lines: In the intervening days, Musk had been highly critical of Twitter.

Musk suggested in a series of tweets Saturday night changes to the premium Twitter Blue service — including an authentication checkmark for all subscribers, cheaper subscription price, banning ads and offering the option to pay in cryptocurrency.

The world's richest man also suggested turning Twitter's San Francisco HQ into a homeless shelter and openly questioned whether the microblogging service was dying.

Musk even posed the question "Is Twitter dying," noting many of the service's most-followed users post infrequently.

What to watch: Twitter had been due to host Musk for a staff "question-and-answer session" following his appointment to the microblogging site's board last week following his purchase of a 9.2% stake in the company, per the Washington Post.

He's also been slated to give a TED talk Thursday morning in Vancouver, though it's unclear if that is still happening.

A spokesperson for Twitter declined to comment on Musk's tweets.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.