Elon Musk this weekend told his 79 million Twitter followers he's giving "serious thought" to building a social media platform to compete with Twitter.

What he's saying: "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy," Musk tweeted. "What should be done? ... Is a new platform needed?"

Why it matters: Musk would be joining a slew of conservative sites positioning themselves as champions of free speech, hoping to draw users who feel their views are suppressed, Reuters notes.

Musk was answering a tweet asking if he'd consider building a platform with "an open source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal."

"Am giving serious thought to this," he replied.

Musk tweeted a poll Friday asking: "Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?"

So far, 70% of the 2 million voters have said "no."

"The consequences of this poll will be important," Musk said. "Please vote carefully."