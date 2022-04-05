Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Forbes’ 36th annual World's Billionaires List, out Tuesday, reveals 2,668 billionaires, including 236 newcomers — down from last year’s record 2,755 billionaires, with 493 newcomers.

The big picture: The total net worth of the world’s billionaires is $12.7 trillion, down from last year’s $13.1 trillion. 329 people dropped off the list this year — the most in one year since the 2009 financial crisis, Forbes said.

What they're saying: "The tumultuous stock market contributed to sharp declines in the fortunes of many of the world’s richest," Kerry Dolan, Forbes' assistant managing editor of wealth, said in a release. "Still, more than 1,000 billionaires got wealthier over the past year."

Elon Musk tops the list for the first time, with an estimated net worth of $219 billion.

He unseated Jeff Bezos , who drops to No. 2 after spending the past four years as the richest person in the world.

, who drops to No. 2 after spending the past four years as the richest person in the world. Bernard Arnault of LVMH (luxury brands Christian Dior, Moët & Chandon, Louis Vuitton) remains No. 3, followed by Bill Gates. Warren Buffett is fifth.

