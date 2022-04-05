Skip to main content
Annual Forbes list finds billionaire growth slowed in 2021

Mike Allen
Among the cover subjects is Bolt CEO Ryan Breslow, 27, of Miami, who "has boosted the value of his fintech to the moon by promising an Amazon-style checkout to millions of online retailers." Cover: Forbes

Forbes’ 36th annual World's Billionaires List, out Tuesday, reveals 2,668 billionaires, including 236 newcomers — down from last year’s record 2,755 billionaires, with 493 newcomers.

The big picture: The total net worth of the world’s billionaires is $12.7 trillion, down from last year’s $13.1 trillion. 329 people dropped off the list this year — the most in one year since the 2009 financial crisis, Forbes said.

What they're saying: "The tumultuous stock market contributed to sharp declines in the fortunes of many of the world’s richest," Kerry Dolan, Forbes' assistant managing editor of wealth, said in a release. "Still, more than 1,000 billionaires got wealthier over the past year."

Elon Musk tops the list for the first time, with an estimated net worth of $219 billion.

  • He unseated Jeff Bezos, who drops to No. 2 after spending the past four years as the richest person in the world.
  • Bernard Arnault of LVMH (luxury brands Christian Dior, Moët & Chandon, Louis Vuitton) remains No. 3, followed by Bill Gates. Warren Buffett is fifth.

