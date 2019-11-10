

President Trump was cheered by the crowd Saturday as he attended a collegiate football game in Alabama alongside Rep. Bradley Byrne, who's running against former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat.

Details: Trump was recently booed by sports fans during two previous high-profile events and CBS reports a Baby Trump protest balloon was "knifed and deflated" at Saturday's U Tigers-Alabama Crimson Tide clash, which LSU won 46-41. But he received a warm reception from fans at the game, per video posted online by users including Byrne, who proudly posted his delight at sitting with Trump.