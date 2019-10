The big picture: As Trump made a rare public appearance outside of the White House and his own hotel in D.C., the Washington Post reports that the crowd erupted into "sustained booing" that reached nearly 100 decibels after the public address system announcer confirmed during a tribute to veterans that the president and first lady Melania Trump were present at the game.

Members of the sellout crowd also chanted "impeach Trump," per WashPost. "'Veterans for Impeachment" signs were also unfurled at the ground.

Context: While polls suggest national support for an impeachment inquiry into Trump and his dealings with Ukraine is growing, it's unsurprising that Trump would get such a frosty reception in D.C. as it's a Democratic stronghold.