Former AG Jeff Sessions to announce bid for Alabama Senate seat

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce on Thursday that he will challenge Alabama Sen. Doug Jones in 2020 for Sessions' previously held Senate seat, the AP reports.

The big picture: Sessions' announcement would come exactly one year to the day after he submitted his resignation at the request of President Trump. Sessions, who held the Senate seat from 1997-2017, will be entering a crowded primary, as several Republican candidates vie to turn the Alabama seat red again. Despite his resignation last year, Sessions is expected to run as a supporter of Trump and of his administration's policies.