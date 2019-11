Details: Per Fox News, Sessions managed to deliver his speech, titled "The Real Meaning of the Trump Agenda," sponsored by Northwestern’s College Republicans.

Extending an invitation to someone who served in President Trump's administration was debated at the college for weeks, before 90 percent of those questioned in a poll said he "should be allowed to speak on campus," the news outlet reports.

What he's saying: Sessions said during the event that the protests were "not right" and the "great university ... should not be putting up [with] this kind of trash," according to the Politicat on Northwestern News Network.

The big picture: Sessions resigned in November last year at the request of Trump, who blamed him for then-special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

