Trump booed by New York crowd at UFC event

President Trump was met with a protest and boos when he went to watch the main fight of UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden, New York City Saturday night, on-the-scene video footage shows.

The big picture: It's the second time in six days that President Trump has been booed during public appearances in liberal strongholds. He received a similar reception when he attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., last Sunday.

What they're saying: Eric Trump, the president son and executive vice president of the family business, tweeted a photo from the event reporting that the crowd was chanting "Donald Trump, Donald Trump... USA USA."

