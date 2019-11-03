Stories

Trump booed by New York crowd at UFC event

President Donald Trump attends UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2019 in New York City.
President Trump attends UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday. Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

President Trump was met with a protest and boos when he went to watch the main fight of UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden, New York City Saturday night, on-the-scene video footage shows.

The big picture: It's the second time in six days that President Trump has been booed during public appearances in liberal strongholds. He received a similar reception when he attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., last Sunday.

What they're saying: Eric Trump, the president son and executive vice president of the family business, tweeted a photo from the event reporting that the crowd was chanting "Donald Trump, Donald Trump... USA USA."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comments from Eric Trump.

