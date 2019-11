Yes, but: 51% of Trump's 2016 voters said they strongly support banning flavored e-cigarettes in a Morning Consult poll conducted right after the administration floated a ban in September. 26% of his 2016 voters said they supported a ban "somewhat."

The state of play: Conservative leaders have shared data with the White House that claims adults who vape will turn on Trump if a flavored product ban goes forward, but their case has included unsubstantiated assumptions about adult vapers and depicted them as single-issue voters.

Of note: Several 2016 battleground states with high GOP win margins also had a higher estimated number of adult vapers than states that went blue, per a 2018 study.

Methodology: The Morning Consult's survey used a sample of 677 Trump voters out of 1,988 total voters, with a margin of error of 4%.

The bottom line: Massachusetts became the first state to outlaw flavored tobacco and vaping products on Wednesday, as other temporary state bans work through the courts.

