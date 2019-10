Oregon's governor announced a temporary, 180-day ban on all flavored electronic cigarette products on Friday.

The big picture: At least 18 people across the U.S. have died from a lung injury associated with vaping in 15 states, as of Oct. 4. Two of those deaths were in Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown said Oregon is dedicated to developing legislation to ban flavored vaping products permanently — while the Trump administration says it is planning to take similar action at the federal level.