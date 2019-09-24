Massachusetts governor calls for harshest anti-vaping ban in U.S.

The big picture: The CDC reported 530 possible cases of severe respiratory illnesses among people who vaped nicotine or cannabis products as of Sept. 19. Nine people have died from vaping-related lung illnesses.

New York last week banned the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes for 90 days.

Michigan imposed a similar ban for 6 months earlier in September.

Details: Massachusetts' ban will take effect immediately and will last through Jan. 5, 2020.

Health officials in the state began mandating the collection of data on electronic cigarettes and vaping earlier this month, AP reports.

The state has also 3 confirmed and 2 likely cases of pulmonary disease related to vaping. At least 61 cases of respiratory illnesses related have been reported to the state health department and are awaiting further analysis. That's a jump from 38 cases reported as of last week, according to the Boston Globe.

Editor's note: This post has been updated to reflect the fact that 9 people have died from vaping-related lung illnesses.