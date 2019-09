New York banned all flavored electronic cigarettes in the state on Tuesday except for tobacco and menthol flavors, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed in a statement.

The big picture: New York is the second state, after Michigan, to ban flavored e-cigarettes. The Food and Drug Administration announced this month that it is finalizing plans to pull all flavored e-cigarette cartridges from the market. New York retailers will have a 2 week grace period before the ban will enforced in full on Oct. 7.