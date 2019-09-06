6 dead from vaping-related lung illness

Kansas health authorities confirmed on Tuesday that a sixth person has died from a lung-related illness linked to vaping, reports the Washington Post.

What's happening: There are 450 possible cases of the illnesses across 33 states, and deaths have occurred in Kansas, Indiana, Minnesota, California, Oregon and Illinois, per the Post. The CDC maintains that no single e-cigarette product or compound has been linked to the illnesses and says there is no evidence that an infectious disease is the culprit.