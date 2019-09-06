8th person dies from vaping-related lung illness

A Missouri man in his mid-40s became the 8th person in the U.S. to die from a lung-related illness linked to vaping on Thursday, according to the state's Department of Health and Senior Services.

What's happening: As of Sept. 19, the CDC reports there are 530 possible cases of severe respiratory illnesses among people who vaped nicotine or cannabis products in 38 states and 1 territory. The number of cases has jumped 50% in 1 week. Deaths have also occurred in Kansas, Indiana, Minnesota, California, Oregon and Illinois, per the Washington Post.