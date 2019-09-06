8th person dies from vaping-related lung illness

A Missouri man in his mid-40s became the 8th person in the U.S. to die from a lung-related illness linked to vaping on Thursday, according to the state's Department of Health and Senior Services.
What's happening: As of Sept. 19, the CDC reports there are 530 possible cases of severe respiratory illnesses among people who vaped nicotine or cannabis products in 38 states and 1 territory. The number of cases has jumped 50% in 1 week. Deaths have also occurred in Kansas, Indiana, Minnesota, California, Oregon and Illinois, per the Washington Post.
Where it stands: The CDC maintains that no single e-cigarette product or compound has been linked to the pulmonary illnesses and says there is no evidence that an infectious disease is the culprit.
- Nearly three-quarters of affected patients are male, and two-thirds are 18–34 years old, the CDC says.
What they're saying: "This cluster of illnesses represents an emerging clinical syndrome" and points to a "worrisome" trend, physicians and health officials wrote on Sept. 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
- “We’re all wondering if this is new or just newly recognized,” the CDC's Dana Meaney-Delman told reporters also on Sept. 6, per AP.
- "It is possible that some of these cases were already occurring and we were not picking them up" prior to the agency's investigation into the illnesses, the director for the FDA Center for Tobacco Products, Mitch Zeller, said last month.
