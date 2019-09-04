Michigan to become first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes

Michigan is set to become the first state to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes after the state's health department deemed youth vaping a public health emergency, reports the Washington Post.
The big picture, per Axios' Sam Baker: This first ban came fast, all things considered. And it’s notable that it’s not coming from California or New York, which are usually at the leading edge of banning things. That’s a clear sign that the next phase of vaping’s political troubles is just beginning.
- The ban will cover retail and online sales, lasting for 6 months. State legislators will then have the option to renew it as state officials mull a more permanent solution.
The backdrop: While Michigan is the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes, San Francisco was the first major city to do so in June. The ban has prompted e-cigarette maker Juul to pour millions into overturning it.
- Almost 300 people have been hospitalized in the U.S. from lung-related illnesses linked to vaping — prompting the CDC to issue a formal warning against the use of e-cigarettes.
