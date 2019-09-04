Michigan to become first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes

Michigan is set to become the first state to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes after the state's health department deemed youth vaping a public health emergency, reports the Washington Post.

The big picture, per Axios' Sam Baker: This first ban came fast, all things considered. And it’s notable that it’s not coming from California or New York, which are usually at the leading edge of banning things. That’s a clear sign that the next phase of vaping’s political troubles is just beginning.