Juul spends millions to overturn e-cigarette ban in San Francisco

The electronic cigarette company Juul is spending millions of dollars to stop bans on e-cigarette sales in its hometown of San Francisco and other Bay Area communities, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.

The latest: The Vapor Technology Association sued the federal government this week to delay upcoming reviews of e-cigarettes on the market. San Francisco's e-cigarette sales ban started as part of an attempt to crackdown on youth vaping and has quickly spread to surrounding cities, says the Chronicle. The city of Livermore, Calif. passed a ban on July 8.