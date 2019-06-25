San Francisco is first U.S. city to ban e-cigarettes

San Francisco banned e-cigarettes on Tuesday, citing a "growing health epidemic of youth vaping."

The big picture: San Francisco is now the first major U.S. city to ban e-cigarettes, NBC reports. Juul, which is headquartered in San Francisco, tried to crack down on youth vaping in 2018 before the FDA stepped in to address the problem. The city's ban will "prohibit the sale, distribution, and manufacture of all tobacco products — including electronic cigarettes," according to the new health code ordinance.