Report: 298 hospitalized in U.S. from lung-related illness linked to vaping

At least 298 people in the U.S. have been hospitalized due to a lung-related illness possibly linked to vaping, NBC reports.

What's happening: The CDC and FDA said they were investigating 193 cases of the illness last week, alongside state health departments, after an adult in Illinois died. Investigators have not identified a specific product or compound that is linked to all confirmed cases, according to Acting Deputy Director for Non-Infectious Diseases at the CDC, Ileana Arias.

