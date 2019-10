At least 18 people have died from a lung-related illness linked to vaping as of Oct. 3. Several of those fatalities "involved a middle-aged or older person," per the Washington Post.

Quote It is undeniable that vaping companies are deliberately using flavors like bubblegum ... to get young people hooked on e-cigarettes — it's a public health crisis and it ends today."

— New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo statement Tuesday

Context: Juul, one of the most popular e-cigarette brands, stopped selling flavored cartridges in retail stores that do not ask for age verification in 2018. The company still sells several flavors online and in smoke shops.

What they're saying: Cuomo said while originally announcing the ban, "The only situation, in my mind, factually, that justifies vaping is if you had a person who said 'I currently smoke and I have tried every other device to stop smoking. I've tried everything. Nothing has worked, except vaping.'"

A Juul spokesperson told Axios last month, in response to the Trump administration's push to crack down on flavored e-cigarettes, that the company strongly agreed with the need for aggressive category-wide action on flavored products.

"We will fully comply with the final FDA policy when effective."

— Juul spokesperson

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the current death toll for a lung-related illness linked to vaping, and to reflect that a state court blocked the New York ban.

