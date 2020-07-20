35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tweets photo of himself in a face mask and calls it "patriotic"

President Trump posted a photo of himself wearing a face mask on Monday and tweeted that "many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance."

Why it matters: It's the first time Trump has ever tweeted a picture of himself in a mask, which he had not worn in public until he visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this month.

  • Trump told Fox News' Chris Wallace in an interview broadcast Sunday that he will not consider a national mask mandate because he wants Americans to have "a certain freedom," adding: "I don't agree with the statement that if everybody wear a mask everything disappears."
  • The president also told Axios last month that he believes masks are a "double-edged sword" and appeared to mock his opponent Joe Biden for wearing a mask in public as recently as May.

What he's tweeting: "We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!"

The big picture: After months of a partisan debate over wearing masks, two-thirds of Americans — and a noticeably increasing number of Republicans — now say they’re wearing a face mask whenever they leave the house, according to the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

  • Scientific evidence shows face masks can help control the spread of the coronavirus, but the nuances and changes in messaging about their use have complicated public health efforts.
  • The changing attitudes on masks come as coronavirus infections surge across much of the country, threatening to overwhelm hospital systems in Republican-led states like Florida, Arizona and Texas.
  • CDC director Robert Redfield has said the coronavirus outbreak could be "under control" within four to eight weeks if everyone in the U.S. wore masks.

2 mins ago - Podcasts

Saving America's independent restaurants

There are around half a million independent restaurants in America, but upwards of 85% of them could go out of business without some sort of direct aid from Congress.

Axios Re:Cap digs into whether restaurants will be helped in the next round of economic stimulus. Our guests include Ivy Mix, a renowned bartender and co-owner of Leyenda in Brooklyn, and Steven Soderbergh, the Oscar-winning film director who owns spirit brand Singani 63.


Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable"

Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams told Politico that security plans put forth for the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month are "not achievable" under current time constraints.

Why it matters: The decision to move most of the RNC's programming to Jacksonville last month has already come under scrutiny due to a massive surge in coronavirus cases in Florida. These new security concerns deal another blow to President Trump's hopes for a raucous in-person convention.

Rashaan Ayesh
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Chair of Georgia Democrats tapped to succeed Rep. John Lewis

DNC chair Tom Perez with state Sen. Nikema Williams. Photo: AP/Ron Harris

The Democratic Party of Georgia on Monday selected its chair, state Sen. Nikema Williams, to replace the late John Lewis on the ballot for Georgia's fifth congressional district in November, AP reports.

Why it matters: The 41-year-old Williams is very likely to win in the heavily Democratic district in November, succeeding a civil rights icon who served the district since 1987 and was known as "the conscience of the House."

