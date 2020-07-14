2 hours ago - Health

CDC director: U.S. could get coronavirus "under control" in 4–8 weeks if all wear masks

If everyone in the U.S. wore a mask, the coronavirus pandemic could be "under control" within four to eight weeks, Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield said in a discussion led by medical journal JAMA on Tuesday.

The big picture: JAMA published an editorial on Tuesday co-authored by Redfield that points to research papers showing that the positivity rate of confirmed cases can decrease in populations with masking. "The time is now. We really need to embrace masking," he said.

What he's saying: "If we could get everybody to wear a mask right now, I think in four, six, eight weeks we could bring this epidemic under control."

  • "I am heartened to see more and more people now. I'm glad to see the president wear a mask this weekend — the vice president. Clearly in their situation, you can easily justify they don't need to because of all the testing around them and they know they're not infected. But we need them to set the example."

By the numbers: The CDC published two reports on Tuesday that studied how wearing face coverings can reduce COVID-19 spread for businesses and how mask usage was easily adopted among some racial and ethnic groups from April to May.

  • The incidence of cloth face coverings was higher in all sociodemographic groups in the U.S., among Black Americans, Hispanics, people 39 years and older, as well as those living in the Northeast.
  • Another case study shows 139 clients were exposed to two symptomatic hair stylists with confirmed COVID-19. Both the stylists and customers wore face masks and no symptomatic secondary cases were reported.

Sam Baker
12 hours ago - Health

More Republicans say they're wearing masks

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Nearly two-thirds of Americans — and a noticeably increasing number of Republicans — say they’re wearing a face mask whenever they leave the house, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: A weakening partisan divide over masks, and a broad-based increase in the number of people wearing them, would be a welcome development as most of the country tries to beat back a rapidly growing outbreak.

Jacob Knutson
Jul 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump dons face mask during Walter Reed visit

Trump wearing a face mask in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on July 11. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump wore a face mask during his Saturday visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to AP.

Why it matters: This is the first known occasion the president has appeared publicly with a facial covering as recommended by health officials since the coronavirus pandemic began, AP writes.

Ursula Perano
Jul 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter: "Please wear a mask to save lives"

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, posed in masks in a photo shared by the Carter Center on Saturday, pleading with Americans to "please wear a mask to save lives."

Why it matters: Face masks have morphed into a political issue, in part due to President Trump's reluctance to wear the coverings in public. Carter's announcement comes as dozens of states and municipalities are issuing face-mask mandates and rolling back their reopenings amid a spike in coronavirus cases.