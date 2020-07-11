Trump dons face mask during Walter Reed visit

President Trump wore a face mask during his Saturday visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to AP.

Why it matters: This is the first known occasion the president has appeared publicly with a facial covering as recommended by health officials since the coronavirus pandemic began, AP writes.

What they're saying: “When you’re in a hospital, especially ... I think it’s expected to wear a mask," Trump said as he left the White House Saturday, per AP.

The big picture: The president refused to wear a mask in May while touring a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan because he "didn’t want to give the press the pleasure” of seeing him wearing the protective covering.

Joe Biden criticized Trump in May for ridiculing face masks, calling him "an absolute fool to talk that way."

Congressional Republicans have recently started to advocate for masks and aggressive testing for the virus coronavirus amid a surge in new cases around the country.

