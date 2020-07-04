9 mins ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus infections hit record highs for 3 straight days

The U.S. has reached new highs in single-day coronavirus infections for three consecutive days this week, per data from Johns Hopkins and the COVID Tracking Project.

The big picture: The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia, Axios' Andrew Witherspoon and Caitlin Owens report.

By the numbers, according to Johns Hopkins' data:

  • 45,746 new infections on Tuesday
  • 51,174 new infections on Wednesday
  • 54,461 new infections on Thursday

There was a slight decline in the numbers reported Friday, at 52,194.

Driving the news: Around much the country, public parades and fireworks displays are being cancelled to prevent mass gatherings where the virus could spread, Axios' Stef Kight and Sarah Grillo report.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 11,124,651 — Total deaths: 526,003 — Total recoveries — 5,905,310Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 2,808,003 — Total deaths: 129,476 — Total recoveries: 790,404 — Total tested: 34,213,497Map.
  3. States: America's exceptionally uneventful Fourth of July ICU beds in Arizona's hot spot reach near capacity.
  4. Politics: Trump extends PPP application deadlineKimberly Guilfoyle tests positive.
  5. Public health: States where face coverings are mandatory Fauci says it has been a "very disturbing week."
  6. Business: The economy may recover just quickly enough to kill political interest in more stimulus.
  7. Sports: 31 MLB players test positive as workouts resume.
  8. 1 📽 thing: Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback.
Colorado police chief fires officers who reenacted Elijah McClain's death

Interim Aurora, Colo., police chief Vanessa Wilson fired two officers for reenacting the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain and a third officer for commenting on the photo that captured the "despicable act," The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: McClain died in the summer of 2019 after police officers held him in a chokehold and paramedics used a sedative, ketamine. People have been protesting McClain's death recently after the police killing of George Floyd revitalized the movement against police brutality.

Redskins expected to change name by September

A source close to the negotiations tells me there is "no question" the Washington Redskins are expected to change their name before the first kickoff this fall, scheduled for Sept. 10.

Worth noting: Team owner Dan Snyder told USA Today in 2013: "We'll never change the name ... It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."

