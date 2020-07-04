U.S. coronavirus infections hit record highs for 3 straight days

The U.S. has reached new highs in single-day coronavirus infections for three consecutive days this week, per data from Johns Hopkins and the COVID Tracking Project.

The big picture: The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia, Axios' Andrew Witherspoon and Caitlin Owens report.

By the numbers, according to Johns Hopkins' data:

45,746 new infections on Tuesday

51,174 new infections on Wednesday

54,461 new infections on Thursday

There was a slight decline in the numbers reported Friday, at 52,194.

Driving the news: Around much the country, public parades and fireworks displays are being cancelled to prevent mass gatherings where the virus could spread, Axios' Stef Kight and Sarah Grillo report.

