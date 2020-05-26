52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden rips Trump for mocking mask-wearing: "Lead by example"

Former Vice President Joe Biden bashed President Trump for ridiculing face masks on Tuesday, telling CNN that the president is "an absolute fool to talk that way."

Catch up quick: Biden on Monday wore a face mask for his first public appearance in more than two months to honor Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a veterans park. Trump, who did not wear a mask during public Memorial Day activities, mocked Biden on social media for wearing the mask.

What he's saying: Biden bemoaned Trump's response to the mask, stating, "Every leading doc in the world is saying we should wear a mask when you're in a crowd ... This macho stuff ... it costs people's lives."

  • When asked about the message wearing a mask sends, Biden said: "What it presents and projects is leadership."
  • "Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly, and be falsely masculine," Biden added.

Joe Biden makes first public appearance in over two months

Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden made his first in-person appearance in over two months on Monday to honor Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a Delaware veterans park, AP reports.

Why it matters: Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, has taken the unprecedented step of campaigning from his home during the coronavirus pandemic, ever since canceling a rally in Cleveland on March 10.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 5,555,691 — Total deaths: 348,541 — Total recoveries — 2,271,268Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 1,676,401 — Total deaths: 98,787 — Total recoveries: 379,157 — Total tested: 14,604,942Map.
  3. Federal response: DOJ investigates meatpacking industry over soaring beef pricesMike Pence's press secretary returns to work.
  4. Congress: House Republicans to sue Nancy Pelosi in effort to block proxy voting.
  5. Tech: Twitter fact-checks Trump's tweets about mail-in voting for first timeGoogle to open offices July 6 for 10% of workers.
  6. Public health: CDC releases guidance on when you can be around others after contracting the coronavirus.
  7. World: Putin presses forward with Victory Day parade, despite climbing coronavirus cases.
  8. What should I do? When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirus — Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter fact-checks Trump's tweets for first time

President Trump briefs reporters in the Rose Garden on May 26. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter fact-checked two of President Trump's unsubstantiated tweets that mail-in ballots in the 2020 election would be fraudulent for the first time on Tuesday, directing users to "get the facts" through news stories that cover the topic.

Why it matters: Twitter and other social media platforms have faced criticism for not doing enough to combat misinformation, especially when its propagated by the president.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy