Biden rips Trump for mocking mask-wearing: "Lead by example"
Former Vice President Joe Biden bashed President Trump for ridiculing face masks on Tuesday, telling CNN that the president is "an absolute fool to talk that way."
Catch up quick: Biden on Monday wore a face mask for his first public appearance in more than two months to honor Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a veterans park. Trump, who did not wear a mask during public Memorial Day activities, mocked Biden on social media for wearing the mask.
What he's saying: Biden bemoaned Trump's response to the mask, stating, "Every leading doc in the world is saying we should wear a mask when you're in a crowd ... This macho stuff ... it costs people's lives."
- When asked about the message wearing a mask sends, Biden said: "What it presents and projects is leadership."
- "Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly, and be falsely masculine," Biden added.