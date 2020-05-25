2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden makes first public appearance in over two months

Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden made his first in-person appearance in over two months on Monday to honor Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a Delaware veterans park, AP reports.

Why it matters: Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, has taken the unprecedented step of campaigning from his home during the coronavirus pandemic, ever since canceling a rally in Cleveland on March 10.

  • Biden has frequently appeared in media interviews from his Delaware basement, where he has on occasion faced technical glitches and drawn taunts from the Trump campaign.
  • Biden and his wife, Jill, both wore cloth masks on the unannounced visit to the park, in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. President Trump has declined to wear a mask while in public.

The big picture: Trump honored Memorial Day with a wreath ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and a second visit to Baltimore’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine — despite pleas from Baltimore's mayor not to attend due to the pandemic and the added cost of security that the city will have to bear.

  • The president also played golf in Virginia this weekend, his first trip to one of his income properties since March 8.

What to watch: Biden's emergence from his home could signal a return to physical campaigning for the candidate, even if rallies and in-person conventions are unlikely to occur.

  • Per the AP, Biden's advisers say they plan to resume in-person campaigning eventually, including travel, but that they'll defer to the advice of health care professionals on that timeline.

WHO temporarily suspends trial of hydroxychloroquine over safety concerns

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization is temporarily pausing tests of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment in order to review safety concerns, the agency's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu said Monday.

Why it matters: The decision comes after a retrospective review published in The Lancet found that coronavirus patients who took hydroxychloroquine or its related drug chloroquine were more likely to die or develop an irregular heart rhythm that can lead to sudden cardiac death, compared to those who did nothing.

Dominic Cummings: "I respectfully disagree" that I broke U.K. lockdown rules

Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images

Dominic Cummings, the top aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, defended himself at a press conference Monday against allegations that he broke the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown rules by traveling to his parents' home last month while exhibiting symptoms.

What he said: "I respectfully disagree. The legal rules do not necessarily cover all circumstances, especially the ones I found myself in," Cummings told the assembled press.

