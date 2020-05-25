Former Vice President Joe Biden made his first in-person appearance in over two months on Monday to honor Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a Delaware veterans park, AP reports.

Why it matters: Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, has taken the unprecedented step of campaigning from his home during the coronavirus pandemic, ever since canceling a rally in Cleveland on March 10.

Biden has frequently appeared in media interviews from his Delaware basement, where he has on occasion faced technical glitches and drawn taunts from the Trump campaign.

Biden and his wife, Jill, both wore cloth masks on the unannounced visit to the park, in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. President Trump has declined to wear a mask while in public.

The big picture: Trump honored Memorial Day with a wreath ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and a second visit to Baltimore’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine — despite pleas from Baltimore's mayor not to attend due to the pandemic and the added cost of security that the city will have to bear.

The president also played golf in Virginia this weekend, his first trip to one of his income properties since March 8.

What to watch: Biden's emergence from his home could signal a return to physical campaigning for the candidate, even if rallies and in-person conventions are unlikely to occur.