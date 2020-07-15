23 mins ago - Health

A consensus is finally emerging on masks

Four months after the first lockdowns, there's a real possibility of a nationwide consensus on face masks.

Why it matters: As is increasingly the case in our fractured society, states and businesses led the way, finally followed by the federal government.

  • 25 states plus D.C. have mask mandates in public spaces. Alabama is the latest to join those ranks. (Map)
  • Walmart is the latest major retailer to require masks in stores, joining Costco and Starbucks.
  • The federal government has been all over the place, with the CDC recommending against masks early in the pandemic and President Trump refusing to wear a mask in public until last weekend.

The big picture: 62% of respondents in the most recent Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index said they’re wearing a mask “all the time” outside the home, up from 53% two weeks ago.

  • Republicans jumped from 35% to 45%.

Between the lines: Enforcement will mostly fall on entry-level workers to meet the portion of Americans who still see face coverings as a political statement and not a public health preventative practice.

  • Videos across the country have surfaced showing customers berating retail staffers over masks and temperature checks.
  • Walmart will have "Health Ambassadors" stationed near the entrances of stores to remind customers without masks of the new requirements.

The bottom line: As the pandemic becomes more immediately real across the country, resisting one of the easiest interventions against it makes less and less sense.

Ursula Perano
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Walmart will require all customers to wear masks

Walmart will require all customers to wear face masks beginning next week in all of its 5,000 company-owned stores, in addition to its Sam's Club locations, the company announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Walmart is the largest retailer in the U.S. and the latest in a string of national chains — including Costco and Starbucks — to mandate masks for customers.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 44 mins ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Alabama's Republican Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide mask mandate on Wednesday as coronavirus cases continued to soar across the South, saying at a press conference: "We're pleading with the people of Alabama to wear a mask."

The big picture: Alabama is now the 25th state, in addition to the District of Columbia, that has issued some form of mask mandate as new infections surge across the country.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Florida is the new domestic epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's on track to keep getting worse.

Why it matters: Of the 20 U.S. metro areas with the highest daily case growth, nine are in Florida. The state health department announced 132 new deaths yesterday, the most the state has seen since the pandemic began.

