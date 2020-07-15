Four months after the first lockdowns, there's a real possibility of a nationwide consensus on face masks.

Why it matters: As is increasingly the case in our fractured society, states and businesses led the way, finally followed by the federal government.

25 states plus D.C. have mask mandates in public spaces. Alabama is the latest to join those ranks. (Map)

Walmart is the latest major retailer to require masks in stores, joining Costco and Starbucks.

The federal government has been all over the place, with the CDC recommending against masks early in the pandemic and President Trump refusing to wear a mask in public until last weekend.

The big picture: 62% of respondents in the most recent Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index said they’re wearing a mask “all the time” outside the home, up from 53% two weeks ago.

Republicans jumped from 35% to 45%.

Between the lines: Enforcement will mostly fall on entry-level workers to meet the portion of Americans who still see face coverings as a political statement and not a public health preventative practice.

Videos across the country have surfaced showing customers berating retail staffers over masks and temperature checks.

have surfaced showing customers berating retail staffers over masks and temperature checks. Walmart will have "Health Ambassadors" stationed near the entrances of stores to remind customers without masks of the new requirements.

The bottom line: As the pandemic becomes more immediately real across the country, resisting one of the easiest interventions against it makes less and less sense.

Go deeper: CDC says U.S. could get coronavirus "under control" in 4–8 weeks if all wear masks