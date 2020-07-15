Walmart will require all customers to wear masks

Walmart will require all customers to wear face masks beginning next week in all of its 9,000 company-owned stores, in addition to its Sam's Club locations, the company announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Walmart is the largest retailer in the U.S. and the latest in a string of national chains — including Costco and Starbucks — to mandate masks for customers.

The company notes that 65% of its stores are located in areas where "there is some form of government mandate on face coverings."

Walmart says the mandate is meant to "help bring consistency across stores and clubs."

Walmart also said it would create a "Health Ambassador" position that would station employees near the entrance of stores to remind customers without masks of the new requirements.

What they're saying: "We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC," the company wrote in a press release.