Walmart will require all customers to wear masks

Walmart will require all customers to wear face masks beginning next week in all of its 9,000 company-owned stores, in addition to its Sam's Club locations, the company announced Wednesday.
Why it matters: Walmart is the largest retailer in the U.S. and the latest in a string of national chains — including Costco and Starbucks — to mandate masks for customers.
- The company notes that 65% of its stores are located in areas where "there is some form of government mandate on face coverings."
- Walmart says the mandate is meant to "help bring consistency across stores and clubs."
Walmart also said it would create a "Health Ambassador" position that would station employees near the entrance of stores to remind customers without masks of the new requirements.
What they're saying: "We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC," the company wrote in a press release.
- "We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates."