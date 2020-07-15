54 mins ago - Economy & Business

Walmart will require all customers to wear masks

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Walmart will require all customers to wear face masks beginning next week in all of its 9,000 company-owned stores, in addition to its Sam's Club locations, the company announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Walmart is the largest retailer in the U.S. and the latest in a string of national chains — including Costco and Starbucks — to mandate masks for customers.

  • The company notes that 65% of its stores are located in areas where "there is some form of government mandate on face coverings."
  • Walmart says the mandate is meant to "help bring consistency across stores and clubs."

Walmart also said it would create a "Health Ambassador" position that would station employees near the entrance of stores to remind customers without masks of the new requirements.

What they're saying: "We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC," the company wrote in a press release.

  • "We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates."

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Jul 9, 2020 - Economy & Business

Starbucks mandates that customers wear face masks

Starbucks in New York City on June 23. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Starbucks announced Thursday that it will require customers to wear face coverings in all company-owned stores across the U.S. starting July 15.

The big picture: "...many retail workers have reluctantly turned into de facto enforcers of public health guidelines, confronting customers who refuse to wear masks or to maintain a wide distance from others," the New York Times reported in May.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey
Jun 1, 2019 - Economy & Business

Loosening Walmart's vise-grip on low-income consumers

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

For some three decades, Walmart has held onto the massive market of low-income U.S. consumers, defending this territory from newcomers. But threats to its dominance are piling up.

What's happening: Amazon is emerging as a substantial rival to Walmart in the fight for an estimated $624 billion-a-year market, joining other retailers and brands and betting that — as it has in so many industries — it can capture a large part of this much-overlooked cohort.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Jul 12, 2020 - Health

Surgeon general defends reversal on face mask policy

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams defended his and other health officials' reversal on whether people should wear face coverings to protect against the coronavirus, arguing on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday: "When we learn better, we do better."

Why it matters: Adams has faced significant criticism for tweeting in February, "Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!"

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow