Trump signs COVID relief bill, averting government shutdown

Photo: Doug Mills/Getty Images

President Trump signed a bill to extend unemployment benefits and avert a government shutdown, the White House said in an emailed statement Sunday evening.

Details: While Trump signed the current bill providing $600 checks for most Americans hours before a midnight government shutdown deadline, he is continuing his push to bring that amount to $2,000, as Axios reported earlier.

  • Trump said in a statement the House would on Monday "vote to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000" and both the House and Senate "have agreed to focus strongly" on his baseless electoral fraud allegations.
  • The Senate has also promised that the tech industry's prized liability shield, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, "will be reviewed and either be terminated or substantially reformed," he said.
" The Senate will start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000, repeals Section 230, and starts an investigation into voter fraud."
— Excerpt from Trump's statement

Between the lines: Those provisions were sweeteners to get Trump to agree to sign the legislation — a way of assuring him that his key demands would get a hearing, Republican officials said.

Why it matters: Trump's delay in signing the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure caused unemployment benefits for millions of Americans to lapse overnight.

  • A bipartisan group of lawmakers, angered over the delay, urged Trump earlier on Sunday to sign the measure, saying "too many people" depended on it.

Go deeper: Inside the $900 billion stimulus compromise

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout

