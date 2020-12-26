Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Expanded unemployment benefits set to lapse with relief bill in limbo

Marine One departs the South Lawn on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Expanded unemployment benefits will lapse for millions of struggling Americans if President Trump doesn't sign the stimulus bill on Saturday.

Why it matters: "States cannot pay out benefits for weeks that begin before the bill is signed, meaning that if the president does not sign the bill [today], benefits will not restart until the first week of January. But they will still end in mid-March, effectively trimming the extension to 10 weeks from 11," the New York Times reports.

Context: Trump blindsided lawmakers on Tuesday when he indicated that he would not sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress if it's not amended to increase stimulus payments.

By the numbers: As of Nov. 28, there were 14 million people receiving unemployment benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs, an increase of 958,000 from the previous week, Axios' Dion Rabouin reports.

  • 1.4 million Americans filed unemployment claims for the first time earlier this month, with 935,000 filing for traditional unemployment benefits and 455,000 filing claims for the PUA program.

Go deeper ... Pelosi on Trump's call to increase stimulus payments: "Let's do it!"

Dave Lawler, author of World
5 hours ago - World

The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Vaccinating the world will be perhaps the single greatest global challenge of 2021, and that process is now beginning in earnest.

The big picture: If you're reading this in Europe, the U.S. or one of several other wealthy countries, you will probably have access to a vaccine in 2021. But if you're in a lower-income country, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, you could be waiting until 2023.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 19 hours ago - Economy & Business

Voice boomed before Music City explosion

Photo: Elliott Anderson/The Tennessean via Reuters

Police say a spooky audio recording boomed from an RV parked in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, just before the vehicle blew up and turned a historic stretch of the bar-lined tourist district into a glass-strewn shambles.

  • Officers, responding to a 5:30 a.m. CT call for shots fired, encountered the RV as the recording played, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a televised briefing.
Axios
Updated Dec 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: TSA screens close to a pre-lockdown high of nearly 1.2 million peopleOne startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination
  2. Vaccine: Pope Francis in Christmas message calls for COVID-19 vaccines for everyone — Mexico becomes first Latin American country to vaccinate against COVIDOver 1 million people in the U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine — Fauci acknowledges moving goalposts on herd immunity from COVID-19
  3. Politics: The record-breaking stimulus
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously
  5. World: U.S. to require negative coronavirus test from travelers from the U.K. — New York City will enforce quarantine for U.K. travelers with visits from sheriff's deputies — Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months
