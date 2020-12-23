Trump asks Congress to increase stimulus payments

President Trump indicated in a video Tuesday evening that he won't sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and a $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress as it stands.

Why it matters: The surprise announcement could delay desperately needed aid for millions of Americans if Trump decides not to sign the package as it stands. It also risks a government shutdown.



What he's saying: Trump said he's asking Congress to send him an amended bill, calling on lawmakers to "increase the ridiculously low" amount Americans would receive for COVID relief and "get rid of wasteful and unnecessary items" in the spending bill. "It really is a disgrace," he said.

Of note: Many of the items Trump listed, such as foreign aid, which were not related to COVID-19 are not part of the coronavirus relief package.

These form part of the government funding bill, which was passed alongside the coronavirus relief package.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.