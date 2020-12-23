Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump asks Congress to increase stimulus payments

A screenshot of President Trump making the announcement. Photo: President Trump/Twitter

President Trump indicated in a video Tuesday evening that he won't sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and a $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress as it stands.

Why it matters: The surprise announcement could delay desperately needed aid for millions of Americans if Trump decides not to sign the package as it stands. It also risks a government shutdown.


What he's saying: Trump said he's asking Congress to send him an amended bill, calling on lawmakers to "increase the ridiculously low" amount Americans would receive for COVID relief and "get rid of wasteful and unnecessary items" in the spending bill. "It really is a disgrace," he said.

Of note: Many of the items Trump listed, such as foreign aid, which were not related to COVID-19 are not part of the coronavirus relief package.

  • These form part of the government funding bill, which was passed alongside the coronavirus relief package.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Biden says our "darkest days" are ahead of us — What we know about the COVID-19 mutation in the U.K.
  2. Vaccine: Fauci, Azar and other top health officials publicly receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccineBioNTech says it could produce vaccine for COVID-19 variant in 6 weeks if needed.
  3. Politics: Deborah Birx says she will retire Congress passes massive coronavirus relief and government spending package.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Finally, some optimism about COVID.
  5. World: Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months — EU recommends member states lift blanket ban on travel from U.K. over new virus variant.
Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: "Darkest days" ahead

Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Rare words from an incoming president: "Our darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us," President-elect Biden warned Tuesday afternoon during remarks in Wilmington.

Why it matters: Biden is promising to tell America the truth, which includes the reality of many more horrific months, no matter who is in charge.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress passes massive coronavirus relief and government spending package

Photo: Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images

The House and Senate passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and a $1.4 trillion government funding measure Monday night after months of gridlock on Capitol Hill.

Why it matters: The bill’s passage comes before many of the existing coronavirus relief measures were set to expire on January 1. It also staves off a government shutdown.

