Unemployment surges as pandemic programs near expiration

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: U.S. Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A little more than a week before the programs expire on Dec. 26, claims for pandemic-specific unemployment benefits are spiking with nearly 1 million new people receiving unemployment assistance via the temporary programs, the latest data from the Labor Department show.

What's happening: As of Nov. 28, there were 14 million people receiving unemployment benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs, an increase of 958,000 from the previous week.

  • 1.4 million Americans filed unemployment claims for the first time last week, with 935,000 filing for traditional unemployment benefits and 455,000 filing claims for the PUA program.

What to watch: The White House and congressional leaders remain at odds on an approximately $900 billion coronavirus relief package that would extend the unemployment programs. It increasingly looks like the talks will drag into the weekend.

The big picture: Unlike in previous weeks when the number of people receiving traditional unemployment benefits was declining and the number of Americans on long-term unemployment programs like the PEUC was rising, the numbers rose across the board in the last week of November.

  • The number of people receiving traditional unemployment benefits rose by 552,000.
  • The number receiving PUA increased by 689,000.
  • PEUC rose by 269,000.
  • Extended Benefits rose by 79,000.
  • In all, the number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits increased by 1.6 million.
  • For the week of Nov. 28, 20.6 million Americans were receiving some kind of unemployment benefits

Make it plain: These numbers “really highlight the fragility of the labor market, particularly now as the second resurgence of the coronavirus [is] leading to further business closures and additional job losses,” Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel, told CNBC.

  • More than 247,000 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the U.S. and data from the Atlantic’s COVID Tracking Project showed a record 113,000 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Pay attention: The Labor Department's seasonally adjusted figures showed 885,000 initial applications for unemployment benefits, 50,000 fewer claims than the unadjusted numbers.

  • The Labor Department has said it agrees with a report from the Government Accountability Office that found its weekly releases "do not provide an accurate estimate of the total number of individuals actually claiming unemployment insurance."

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated Dec 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Weekly jobless claims rise to 885,000 as Congress nears stimulus deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Initial weekly jobless claims rose to 885,000 last week, an increase of 23,000 and a higher total than the 800,000 claims economists had projected, according to data released by the Labor Department.

Why it matters: The jobless numbers are moving in the wrong direction heading into the holidays. Amid clear indicators that the economic recovery is slowing, Congress looks set to reach a deal on a targeted stimulus package as soon as today.

Axios
Dec 16, 2020 - Economy & Business

45 of 50 biggest U.S. companies turned profit since March

Drone shows cars lining up at Share Your Christmas food distribution event in Kissimmee, Fla. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

2020 has been an awesome year for Corporate America, but not so much for Working America.

The big picture: 45 of America’s 50 biggest publicly traded companies have turned profits since March, while nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since June, the WashPost reports in a pair of striking stories.

Mike AllenJonathan Swan
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Pentagon halts Biden transition briefings

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation with the transition of President-elect Biden, shocking officials across the Defense Department, senior administration officials tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: A top Biden official was unaware of the directive. Administration officials left open the possibility cooperation would resume after a holiday pause. The officials were unsure what prompted Miller's action, or whether President Trump approved.

