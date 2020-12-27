Get the latest market trends in your inbox

"Too many people are relying on this": Lawmakers urge Trump to sign COVID relief bill

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Several lawmakers on Sunday railed against President Trump and demanded he sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress last week.

Why it matters: Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans lapsed overnight, and the federal government may be forced to shut down this week if Trump does not sign the measure.

Driving the news: In a surprise announcement last week, Trump said he wants Congress to increase stimulus payments from the agreed $600 that his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin helped negotiate to $2,000.

  • But many lawmakers, including several Democrats who support $2,000 checks, want the president to first sign the measure already passed by Congress and then focus on passing additional legislation.

What they're saying:

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told ABC News that "what the president is doing right now is unbelievably cruel."
    • "Many millions of people are losing their extended unemployment benefits. They're going to be evicted from their apartments,” he said.
    • "My view is that, given the terrible economic crisis facing this country, yes, we do need to get $2,000 out to every working-class individual in this country, $500 for their kids — but you can't diddle around with the bill," he said.
    • "Sign the bill Mr. President and then immediately — Monday or Tuesday — we can pass a $2,000 direct payment for the working families of this country."
  • Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said Trump risked his legacy if he did not immediately sign the measure.
    • "I understand he wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Toomey told "Fox News Sunday."
    • "You don't get everything you want, even if you're the president of the United States," he said.
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told CNN's "State of the Union" that he doesn't understand why Trump is playing "this old switcheroo game" now.
    • “I don’t get the point, I don’t understand what’s being done, why — unless it’s just to create chaos and show power and be upset because you lost the election. Otherwise I don’t understand it because this just has to get done. Too many people are relying on this,” he said.
    • "Right now, we’re at a point where people are left out in the dark."

Go deeper: Expanded unemployment benefits lapse with relief bill in limbo

Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Toomey: Trump will be "remembered for chaos" if he doesn't sign COVID relief bill

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) on "Fox News Sunday" urged President Trump to sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress or risk being "remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior."

The big picture: President Trump indicated in a video last week he won't sign the measure unless it's amended to increase the $600 direct payments to Americans. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans lapsed overnight and Trump's refusal to sign the bill could trigger a government shutdown this week.

Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Expanded unemployment benefits lapse with relief bill in limbo

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Expanded unemployment benefits are set to lapse for millions of struggling Americans after President Trump resisted calls to sign the stimulus bill before the end of Saturday.

Why it matters: "States cannot pay out benefits for weeks that begin before the bill is signed, meaning that if the president does not sign the bill [Saturday], benefits will not restart until the first week of January. But they will still end in mid-March, effectively trimming the extension to 10 weeks from 11," the New York Times reports.

Updated 14 hours ago - World

EU launches coronavirus vaccine drive to inoculate 450M people

Krystyna Matusik, a nurse from the Krakow University Hospital Intensive Care Unit, is given the first jab of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Krakow, Poland, on Sunday. Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images

The European Union began on Sunday a coordinated rollout of coronavirus vaccinations across its 27 member states in a drive to inoculate some 450 million people.

Why it matters: Several European countries have tightened restrictions as cases, deaths and hospitalizations surge. EU countries have recorded at least 16 million COVID-19 cases and 336,000 deaths since the pandemic began, per AP.

