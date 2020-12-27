"Too many people are relying on this": Lawmakers urge Trump to sign COVID relief bill

Several lawmakers on Sunday railed against President Trump and demanded he sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress last week.

Why it matters: Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans lapsed overnight, and the federal government may be forced to shut down this week if Trump does not sign the measure.

Driving the news: In a surprise announcement last week, Trump said he wants Congress to increase stimulus payments from the agreed $600 that his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin helped negotiate to $2,000.

But many lawmakers, including several Democrats who support $2,000 checks, want the president to first sign the measure already passed by Congress and then focus on passing additional legislation.

What they're saying:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told ABC News that "what the president is doing right now is unbelievably cruel."

"My view is that, given the terrible economic crisis facing this country, yes, we do need to get $2,000 out to every working-class individual in this country, $500 for their kids — but you can't diddle around with the bill," he said.



"Sign the bill Mr. President and then immediately — Monday or Tuesday — we can pass a $2,000 direct payment for the working families of this country."

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said Trump risked his legacy if he did not immediately sign the measure.

"You don't get everything you want, even if you're the president of the United States," he said.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told CNN's "State of the Union" that he doesn't understand why Trump is playing "this old switcheroo game" now.

"Right now, we’re at a point where people are left out in the dark."

