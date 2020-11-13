Trump: "Time will tell" who won the 2020 election

President Trump said Friday that “time will tell” who won the 2020 election, declining to concede the race in his first public remarks since it became clear he’d lost the election to Joe Biden.

What he's saying: "This administration will not be going into a lockdown," Trump said, insisting that so long as he is president there will not be a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. "Hopefully, whatever happens in the future — who knows which administration it will be. I guess time will tell," he added.

The big picture: Trump continues to litigate the election results, even though those efforts are not likely to be effective.

The Trump campaign on Friday abandoned its lawsuit contesting the presidential vote count in Arizona.

Pennsylvania's secretary of state later on Friday said that based on unofficial returns, she will not order a recount or recanvass of ballots cast in the election.

A judge in Michigan rejected an attempt by two poll challengers to block the certification of Biden's win in Detroit.

A committee of officials from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and its election partners refuted Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud and irregularities in a statement Thursday, calling the election "the most secure in American history."

Worth noting: Trump left Friday's event without taking questions from reporters.