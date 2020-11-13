Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump: "Time will tell" who won the 2020 election

President Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Friday that “time will tell” who won the 2020 election, declining to concede the race in his first public remarks since it became clear he’d lost the election to Joe Biden.

What he's saying: "This administration will not be going into a lockdown," Trump said, insisting that so long as he is president there will not be a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. "Hopefully, whatever happens in the future — who knows which administration it will be. I guess time will tell," he added.

The big picture: Trump continues to litigate the election results, even though those efforts are not likely to be effective.

Worth noting: Trump left Friday's event without taking questions from reporters.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

7 million packages could experience delays per day this holiday season

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Retailers and shippers are on a mad pre-holiday hiring spree, making them one of the few industries adding jobs during COVID-19.

Why it matters: With the entire country turning to online shopping, shippers across the U.S. are preparing for unprecedented package volumes — around 80 million per day between Thanksgiving and Christmas — and frustrating delays.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Measles is surging around the worldThe trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history — Cases surge 40% nationwide.
  2. Politics: More than 130 Secret Service officers reportedly under coronavirus quarantineAlito criticizes state and local coronavirus restrictions — Biden's Day 1 pandemic plan.
  3. Business: America's complacency — Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America — Ticketmaster's digital health pass to battle coronavirus could be a model for airlines.
  4. Energy: Why a vaccine won't save oil markets.
  5. States: Oregon and New Mexico enter partial lockdowns — New York's daily COVID-19 case count tops 5,000 for first time since April.
Alexi McCammond
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Rep. Horsford to lead Congressional Black Caucus transition

Rep. Steven Horsford campaigns for Biden/Harris in October. Photo: Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Steven Horsford will serve as a liaison between the Congressional Black Caucus and Joe Biden's transition team, pushing the caucus' interests with the incoming administration as head of the CBC's first-100-days task force, two sources familiar tell Axios and his office confirmed.

Why it matters: The Nevada Democrat’s role helps give the CBC more collective power when presenting personnel and policy recommendations to Biden's team. It comes at particularly crucial time when the transition team is starting to make staffing decisions, and several lawmakers are publicly and privately lobbying for African American representation in his Cabinet and throughout the administration.

