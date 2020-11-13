Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump campaign abandons Arizona lawsuit

President Trump at a campaign rally in Goodyear, Arizona in October. Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty

President Trump's campaign said in court Friday that a lawsuit contesting the presidential vote count in Maricopa County, Ariz., was moot, per The Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: It's yet another tacit acknowledgment from the campaign that its attempt to flip states from President-elect Biden to Trump utilizing legal methods is unlikely to be effective.

What happened: The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit alleging that some in-person votes in Maricopa County were incorrectly rejected.

  • Kory Langhofer, a Trump campaign attorney, said they weren’t alleging voter fraud at a hearing on Thursday, according to WSJ. The campaign instead claimed that poll workers had submitted ballots with errors and did not give voters the opportunity to correct them.
  • The number of these ballots was less than 200, but Biden led Trump by over 11,000 votes on Friday with 99% of the votes counted, according to the AP's tally.

The backdrop: Trump continues to litigate election results in other battleground states including Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. He has not publicly conceded to Biden.

Axios
1 hour ago - Podcasts

Election day's biggest winner was its technology

America's electoral infrastructure survived and thrived last week, despite pandemic complexities and President Trump's unfounded claims of widespread fraud. Yes, including software and machines made by Dominion Voting Systems.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper with Mike Hanmer research director for the University of Maryland's Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement.


Ben Geman, author of Generate
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Workers want their bosses to do better on climate

Data: KPMG; Table: Axios Visuals

Corporate climate performance plays a role in how workers think about their employers, not to mention talent recruitment and loss, per a survey from KPMG and the law firm Eversheds Sutherlands.

Why it matters: The outlook from directors and top executives from hundreds of companies provides some interesting data points on how the corporate world is and isn't addressing climate change.

Ursula Perano
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

More than 130 Secret Service officers reportedly under coronavirus quarantine

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

More than 130 Secret Service officers are quarantining due to positive coronavirus tests or exposure to a co-worker who has tested positive, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Officials told the Post that they believe the cases at least partly stem from President Trump's run of campaign rallies before Election Day. The number of officers forced off-duty — roughly 10% of its core security team — could stress the Secret Service at large, forcing overtime and missed days off to make up for the strain.

