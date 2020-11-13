Trump campaign abandons Arizona lawsuit

President Trump's campaign said in court Friday that a lawsuit contesting the presidential vote count in Maricopa County, Ariz., was moot, per The Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: It's yet another tacit acknowledgment from the campaign that its attempt to flip states from President-elect Biden to Trump utilizing legal methods is unlikely to be effective.

What happened: The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit alleging that some in-person votes in Maricopa County were incorrectly rejected.

Kory Langhofer, a Trump campaign attorney, said they weren’t alleging voter fraud at a hearing on Thursday, according to WSJ. The campaign instead claimed that poll workers had submitted ballots with errors and did not give voters the opportunity to correct them.

The number of these ballots was less than 200, but Biden led Trump by over 11,000 votes on Friday with 99% of the votes counted, according to the AP's tally.

The backdrop: Trump continues to litigate election results in other battleground states including Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. He has not publicly conceded to Biden.