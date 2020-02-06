Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump takes aim at Pelosi and Romney during National Prayer Breakfast

Rashaan Ayesh

Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump used his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday to take a swipe at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) over their roles in his impeachment.

"I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say 'I pray for you' when they know that that's not so. So many people have been hurt and we can't let that go on."
  • Pelosi has frequently said that she prays for the president.
  • Romney cited his faith in a note to colleagues as a reason for his vote to convict Trump in the Senate's impeachment trial. On the Senate floor, he also said, "My promise before God, to apply impartial justice, required that I put my personal feelings and political biases aside."

The other side: Pelosi called Trump's comments "completely inappropriate" at her weekly press conference, before praising Romney for his vote to convict: "God bless him for his courage."

  • She later added: "I don't know if the president understands prayer or the people who do pray. ... He can say whatever he wants, but I do pray for him and I do so sincerely and without anguish, gently, just the way I pray for everybody else."

Trump also used the National Prayer Breakfast to hold up newspapers headlined with his impeachment acquittal:

