2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Romney explained impeachment vote in note to colleagues

Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene
A photo of the letter provided to Axios. The letter has sections covered to conceal identifying info.

Mitt Romney explained his vote to convict President Trump in a note to his Republican colleagues, hand-signed “Mitt” in blue ink and delivered Wednesday to their individual boxes in the Senate cloakroom.

Why it matters: The Utah senator and 2012 presidential nominee was the only Republican to go against Trump during impeachment. His notes reflect how much pressure he'll be under to justify himself to a party that's pledged loyalty ahead of Trump's re-election bid.

  • Donald Trump Jr. has called for Romney's expulsion from the party and Romney's niece, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, has publicly criticized him.
  • Romney, who once contemplated serving as Trump's secretary of state, has knowingly set himself up for extended backlash with his vote.

Details: The hand-signed printouts contain relevant excerpts from his floor speech ahead of today's vote.

  • "I take an oath before God as enormously consequential," he wrote in one excerpt explaining how his faith guided his decision.
  • "Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and disruptive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine."
  • He also said he was prepared to be denounced by some and that "my vote is an act of conviction" that followed his conscience.

Go deeper

Axios

Mitt Romney says he will vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) will vote to convict President Trump for abuse of power and acquit him for obstruction of Congress in the Senate impeachment trial.

Why it matters: Romney is the only Republican senator to break ranks and vote to remove Trump from office, though the president is still expected to be acquitted later today.

Go deeperArrow6 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Romney says he will not vote for Trump in 2020 election

Mitt Romney. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) made clear in an interview with The Atlantic on Wednesday that he will not vote for President Trump's re-election in November.

Driving the news: Romney sent shockwaves through Washington after announcing he would vote to convict Trump in the impeachment trial — becoming the only Senate Republican to break ranks and vote for the president's removal from office.

Go deeperArrow5 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Trump Jr. calls for Romney to be "expelled" from GOP after conviction announcement

Photos: Senate Television via Getty Images; Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. joined a collection of Republicans who denounced Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Wednesday after the senator announced he would vote to convict the president in the impeachment trial.

What they're saying: "Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP," the president's eldest son tweeted moments after Romney announced his decision.

Go deeperArrow4 hours ago - Politics & Policy