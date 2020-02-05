Romney explained impeachment vote in note to colleagues
Mitt Romney explained his vote to convict President Trump in a note to his Republican colleagues, hand-signed “Mitt” in blue ink and delivered Wednesday to their individual boxes in the Senate cloakroom.
Why it matters: The Utah senator and 2012 presidential nominee was the only Republican to go against Trump during impeachment. His notes reflect how much pressure he'll be under to justify himself to a party that's pledged loyalty ahead of Trump's re-election bid.
- Donald Trump Jr. has called for Romney's expulsion from the party and Romney's niece, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, has publicly criticized him.
- Romney, who once contemplated serving as Trump's secretary of state, has knowingly set himself up for extended backlash with his vote.
Details: The hand-signed printouts contain relevant excerpts from his floor speech ahead of today's vote.
- "I take an oath before God as enormously consequential," he wrote in one excerpt explaining how his faith guided his decision.
- "Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and disruptive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine."
- He also said he was prepared to be denounced by some and that "my vote is an act of conviction" that followed his conscience.