House Speaker Nancy Pelosi returned to the lectern after finishing her weekly press briefing on Thursday to address a reporter who asked whether she hates President Trump.
Why it matters: Pelosi — often steely during her press appearances — was angered by the question that came as she was walking away, telling Sinclair's James Rosen, who asked the question, "Don't mess with me when it comes to words like that."
What she said:
"I think the president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel when he doesn't deal with helping our Dreamers. I think he's in denial about the climate crisis. ... This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the president's violation of his oath of office.
"And, as a Catholic, I resent your using the word 'hate' in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone. I was raised with a heart full of love and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time.
"So don't mess with me when it comes to words like that."
The other side: Trump tweeted minutes later that Pelosi "had a nervous fit," adding that he "doesn't believe" her statement that she prays for him.
