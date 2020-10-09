Trump grants first on-camera interview after coronavirus diagnosis to Fox News

President Trump will be interviewed on camera during Friday's episode of Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" by Dr. Marc Siegel, the network announced.

Why it matters: It will be the president's first on-camera sit-down since being diagnosed with coronavirus last week. He called into Maria Bartiromo's Fox Business show and Sean Hannity's Fox News show on Thursday.

Worth noting: The network said that Siegel will "conduct a medical evaluation and interview during the program."

Siegel has repeatedly pushed coronavirus misinformation during his appearances on Fox News. He said in March that "there's no reason to believe it's actually more problematic or deadly than influenza" and has been a persistent advocate of hydroxychloroquine, which the FDA has found to be ineffective, as a treatment.

The big picture: The White House has repeatedly refused to disclose the date of the president's last negative coronavirus test.