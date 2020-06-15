2 hours ago - Health

FDA ends emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine

Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA ended Monday its emergency use authorizations for two controversial drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, as a potential coronavirus treatment.

Why it matters: Despite gaining President Trump's adamant support and use, the drugs have failed in several clinical trials and have been found to possibly cause serious heart problems.

What they're saying: The FDA said it believes the drugs "are unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19" under the emergency use authorization.

  • It also said that "in light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects, the known and potential benefits of [the drugs] no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorized use."

Read the letter and memo regarding the revocation.

Updated 11 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France reopened its borders with other European countries at midnight on Monday after three months of travel restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: The European Commission has recommended countries in the Schengen Area lift internal border restrictions by Monday and eliminate some essential travel requirements. But several countries that border regions with hot spots are exercising more caution, AP reports.

3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rules that workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that employers cannot fire employees based on their sexual orientation or gender identity under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Why it matters: The 6-3 opinion marks a huge win for LGBT rights in a court with a clear conservative tilt. It was authored by conservative justice Neil Gorsuch, who was joined by the court's more liberal and swing members.

Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

