FDA ends emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine

The FDA ended Monday its emergency use authorizations for two controversial drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, as a potential coronavirus treatment.

Why it matters: Despite gaining President Trump's adamant support and use, the drugs have failed in several clinical trials and have been found to possibly cause serious heart problems.

What they're saying: The FDA said it believes the drugs "are unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19" under the emergency use authorization.

It also said that "in light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects, the known and potential benefits of [the drugs] no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorized use."

Read the letter and memo regarding the revocation.