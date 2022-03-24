Trump sues Hillary Clinton and others over Russia collusion allegation

Former President Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton, accusing her and dozens of others of working together to accuse him of colluding with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Driving the news: Trump's suit says Clinton, her campaign, the DNC, former FBI Director James Comey and others "maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative" that he was "colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty" in an effort to "cripple Trump's bid for presidency." He ultimately won the 2016 election.

Details: The 108-page lawsuit filed in the Florida Southern District Court is a compilation of Trump's different accusations against Clinton and other figures.

They include accusations that Clinton "fed disinformation to the media" and that the FBI's investigation into the alleged collusion was "exacerbated by ... a small faction of Clinton loyalists," such as Comey.

Read Trump's lawsuit: