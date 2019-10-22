Quote I don't know Tulsi Gabbard, but I know one thing: she's not an asset of Russia"

— Trump on "Hannity"

The big picture: In his hour-long interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the president hit back at Clinton for claiming that Gabbard is a "favorite of the Russians" and reiterated unsubstantiated suspicions he has on Ukraine, Clinton and the infamous Russia dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.

"I heard Clinton was involved. I heard they got somebody who wrote the fake dossier," Trump said on "Hannity." "Was it out of Ukraine? All of the things that happened ... I would like the attorney general to find out what’s going on. Because you know what? We’re investigating corruption."

In the wide-ranging interview, Trump again attacked the media as "corrupt," singling out the New York Times and Washington Post for criticism.

"The New York Times, which is a fake newspaper — we don’t even want it in the White House any more. We’re going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post. They’re fake."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.