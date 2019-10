The big picture: Gabbard's foreign policy stances significantly differ from other top Democratic candidates, especially when it comes to Syria. She has controversially defended the brutal Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad, and met with him on a secret trip to Syria in 2017.

The New York Times reported that alt-right internet stars, white nationalists and Russians have praised her campaign.

CNN analyst Bakari Sellers called Gabbard a "puppet for the Russian government." He said, "That's not just an allegation. I firmly believe that Tulsi Gabbard stands on that stage and is the antithesis to what the other 11 individuals stand for — specially when it comes to issues such as foreign policy."

At this week's Democratic debate, Gabbard condemned news outlets like the the Times and CNN, saying it was "completely despicable" to call her an asset to Russia.

What else Clinton said: She told Plouffe that Jill Stein, the Green Party nominee for president in 2012 and 2016, is a "Russian asset — I mean, totally."

And she said that President Trump is Russian President "Vladimir Putin's dream," implying that she believes that Russia has some sort of leverage on the president. "I don't know what Putin has on him — whether it's both personal and financial. I assume it is."

Go deeper: Tulsi Gabbard on the issues, in under 500 words