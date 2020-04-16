15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 65% of Americans say Trump was too slow to address coronavirus

Orion Rummler

President Trump at the White House on April 16. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

65% of Americans say that President Trump was too slow to take major steps to handle the threat of the novel coronavirus in the U.S., per a Pew Research Center survey released on Thursday.

Why it matters: Trump and his administration were repeatedly warned about how the virus would affect American lives and the economy, reporting from Axios, The New York Times, The Washington Post, AP and other media outlets has shown. Earlier action could have curbed the spread.

What they're saying: 47% of Republicans say criticizing the Trump administration for its response to the virus is acceptable, while 85% of Democrats say the same, per Pew.

  • 66% of Americans are more concerned about state governments lifting social distancing and stay-at-home orders "too quickly" than "not quickly enough, Pew reports.
  • 73% of Americans believe "the worst is still to come," while 26% believe the worst from the virus is over.

What's happening: 22 million jobless claims have been filed in the U.S. over the past four weeks, and the worst single-day death toll was marked on Wednesday with more than 2,400 fatalities reported within 24 hours.

Methodology: 4,917 adults from Pew's nationally representative American Trends Panel were surveyed April 7-12, with a margin of error of ± 2.1%.

Go deeper ... Timeline: How the U.S. fell behind on the coronavirus

Go deeper

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 1 million coronavirus tests will be dispersed next week across Africa, AP reports. The continent as a whole has reported 916 deaths.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 140,700 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 532,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Axios

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

22 million jobless claims have been filed over the past four weeks. More jobs have been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

The big picture: The $349 billion cap for small business loans was reached Thursday, a sign that more cash will be needed to help struggling businesses.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health
Courtenay Brown

Another 5.2 million jobless claims filed last week amid coronavirus crisis

Data: FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, the Labor Department announced Thursday.

Why it matters: With the more than 16 million jobless claims filed over the past three weeks, more jobs have now been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

Go deeperArrow8 hours ago - Economy & Business