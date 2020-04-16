33 mins ago - Economy & Business

Another 5.2 million jobless claims filed last week amid coronavirus crisis

Courtenay Brown
Data: FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, the Labor Department announced Thursday.

Why it matters: With the more than 16 million jobless claims filed over the past three weeks, more jobs have now been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

The big picture: The weekly unemployment filings report has become a must-watch for Wall Street and economists. It offers the timeliest glimpse into how efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak are ravaging the job market.

  • And economists say that as bad as these weekly numbers look on the surface, they're likely even higher. There are widespread complaints that state labor departments are having trouble processing the never-before-seen wave of jobless filings.

The bottom line: In just one month, the coronavirus economic shutdown has caused a staggering 22 million Americans to lose their jobs.

World coronavirus updates: Cases top 2 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 137,100 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 517,000 people have recovered from the virus.

By the numbers: The U.S. has reported the most cases (more than 639,000 from 3.2 million tests). Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 180,000).

Updated 9 hours ago - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Andrew Yang: "A lot of" coronavirus layoffs are "gone for good"

Photo: Axios Events

Entrepreneur and former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang said during an Axios virtual event Wednesday that "a lot of" layoffs from the coronavirus pandemic "are gone for good."

The big picture: 1 in 10 working-age Americans filed for unemployment in the opening weeks of the crisis, with more on the way.

20 hours ago - Economy & Business
Justin Green

The stimulus well runs dry

A deserted downtown in Rockton, Illinois. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

It's taken less than two weeks to reach the $349 billion cap for small business loans for the coronavirus stimulus.

Why it matters: This is a sign that more than 1.3 million small businesses (and some larger ones) will eventually get desperately needed cash. It's also a sign that way more might be needed.

16 hours ago - Economy & Business