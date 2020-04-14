18 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. likely lost more jobs in 4 weeks than it gained in 11 years

Dion Rabouin
Adapted from Deutsche Bank; Chart: Axios Visuals

Torsten Slok, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Securities, says he is expecting Thursday's initial jobless claims report to show 8 million Americans filed for weekly unemployment benefits last week.

Why it matters: That would be the largest number ever and the fourth time in history unemployment benefits have surpassed 1 million — all of which have been in the past four weeks.

  • A reading that large would also mean the U.S. has officially shed more jobs in the past four weeks than it gained during the 11 years since the end of the Great Recession.

On the other side: Economists Aaron Sojourner and Paul Goldsmith-Pinkham, who initially stunned markets by predicting more than 3 million claims for the week ending March 21, expect 4.8 million claims this week.

Felix Salmon

How to understand the nightmare chart

Source: St. Louis Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

It's the most stunning chart of this crisis yet — the number of people filing for unemployment spiked to 3.3 million last week, a number unprecedented in U.S. history.

Why it matters: This is a picture of what happens when a huge swath of the economy comes to a very sudden stop. But it tells us very little about how bad this recession is turning out to be. We're not going to get useful data on that for another month or so.

Justin Green

How to understand the scale of American job decimation

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via St. Louis Fed; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Sentence from a nightmare: 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, a decline from the previous week's 6.9 million.

The big picture: Over the past three weeks, 1 in 10 working-age adults filed for unemployment, Axios' Courtenay Brown notes.

Dion Rabouin

Money market funds see largest inflows in history for second straight week

Data: Investment Company Institute; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Thursday's stock market jubilation came in stark contrast to the general malaise that has gripped investors for much of this month.

Driving the news: Money market funds, which are effectively savings accounts, saw their two largest weeks of inflows in history, as investors flooded into the safety of cash, data from the Investment Company Institute shows.

