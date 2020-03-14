Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he was tested for coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Trump declares a national emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Saturday that he took a test for COVID-19 on Friday night and the test is currently pending in a lab.

Why it matters: The president was exposed to multiple people who have tested positive for the virus.

Details: The president has come in contact with at least two individuals who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a memo shared close to midnight on Friday by Sean Conley, the president's physician.

  • Conley had said that there is no need for Trump to undergo a home quarantine or COVID-19 testing at this time. But, the CDC advises older adults, who are at a higher risk of getting sick from the virus, to "keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often."
  • COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly between people who are within six feet of each other and through coughing and sneezing, per the CDC. Spread of the virus may be possible before symptoms are apparent.

Of note: "Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President," White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement to reporters on Saturday. Those "in close contact" include reporters in the White House, per a pool report.

Catch up quick: Trump indicated at a Friday press conference that he'd "most likely" get tested for coronavirus.

  • "I don't know that I have exposure, but I don't have any of the symptoms," he said, adding that he spoke with White House doctors on the issue.
  • Three people visiting Mar-a-Lago last weekend have now tested positive for COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal reports, and Trump "is known to have interacted with two of them."
  • Trump was not in contact with the CPAC 2020 attendee who tested positive for COVID-19, the American Conservative Union said last week.

What they're saying:

"Last weekend, while hosting the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, the President briefly came in contact with an individual who 3 days later began showing symptoms and was subsequently confirmed to have COVID-19. This evening we learned of another dinner guest, this one sharing the table with the President and White House delegation, who was symptom-free until this morning and has since tested positive for COVID-19.
The President's exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake) and though he spent more time in closer proximity to the second case, all interactions occurred before any symptom onset. These interactions would be categorized as LOW risk transmission per CDC guidelines, and as such, there is no indication for home quarantine at this time.
Additionally, given the President himself remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated. I will continue to closely monitor and care for the President, and will update you as more information becomes available."
— Sean Conley wrote in his memo

Trump says he'll "most likely" get tested for coronavirus

President Trump said at a Friday press conference that he'd "most likely" get tested for coronavirus.

Why it matters: The president was photographed with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's press secretary at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, who later tested positive for the virus. Trump brushed off that interaction as the reason for the test, but said he would "do it anyway."

Rebecca Falconer

Lawmakers self-quarantine after contact with confirmed coronavirus cases

Rep. Mark Meadows speaks to members of the media at the Capitol in January. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said on Tuesday that he will self-quarantine following "a positive test for COVID-19 by a friend in Washington, D.C., with whom he recently interacted," per a statement.

Details: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) andRep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) also self-quarantined after coming into contact with someone at CPAC 2020 who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Calif.) said she will self-quarantine after coming in contact with a confirmed case in D.C.

Rebecca Falconer

Sen. Maria Cantwell staffer tests positive for the coronavirus

Sen. Maria Cantwell at the U.S. Capitol in January. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A staffer in the Washington, D.C., office of Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) is in insolation after displaying symptoms of the novel coronavirus for which they subsequently tested positive, a statement released Wednesday night confirms. The office is now serving constituents remotely.

Why it matters: This is the first known case of a congressional staffer becoming infected with the virus. "The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has had no known contact with the senator or other members of Congress," the statement notes. "The senator is requesting that testing be done on any other staffers who have been in contact with the individual and show symptoms."

Go deeper: Lawmakers self-quarantine after contact with confirmed coronavirus cases

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the case.

