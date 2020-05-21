30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: "we're not closing our country" for second coronavirus wave

President Trump speaks to the press at the White House on May 21. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Thursday that while a second wave of the novel coronavirus is "a very distinct possibility," the U.S. should not issue widespread lockdowns or stay-at-home orders to fight the next outbreak.

Why it matters: This strategy would be a reversal of the administration's previous support for stay-at-home orders, most notably by NIAID Director Anthony Fauci. Trump has frequently hedged on how long the country should remain closed.

Flashback: "I’ll tell you what — I did something that the experts thought I shouldn’t have done: I closed down our country and our borders. I did a ban on China from coming in, other than U.S. citizens. And we did very strong checks on even our U.S. citizens," Trump said in late April, stressing the benefits of the administration's actions.

Where it stands: Fauci told the Post this week that he has "no doubt" there will be new waves of the virus, with infections possibly rising in the fall. Many scientists say a second wave may not hold until then, the New York Times reports.

  • Stay-at-home orders have been issued on a state-by-state basis, with governors deciding how long their economies can withstand shuttered business and isolated people.
  • The official White House stance on states issuing stay-at-home orders has been to defer to each governor's judgement. Nearly every state has taken steps to reopen parts or the entirety of their economy, per a NYT analysis.

What he's saying: "People say that's a very distinct possibility, it's standard, and we're gonna put out the fires," Trump said, when asked if he was concerned about a second wave of the virus. "We're not going to close the country, we're going to put out the fires.There could be, whether it's an ember or a flame, we're gonna put it out. But we're not closing our country."

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that OptiGene began trials for a 20-minute coronavirus test on Thursday, as the country wants to find out whether the test is effective on a large scale.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 329,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic will likely reduce total U.S. health care spending — at least for a while.

The big picture: The pandemic is a health care crisis, but it's costing less than the other, routine care that's been postponed because of it.

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Americans are still filing jobless claims at historically high rates as the coronavirus pandemic takes a record toll on the economy, with another 2.4 million claims filed last week.

By the numbers: More than 93,400 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive in the U.S. More than 289,000 Americans have recovered and over 12.2 million tests have been conducted.

